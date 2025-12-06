Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is shining bright with a strong word-of-mouth all across. As they say, content is king, the action thriller has dominated the ticket windows, surpassing all expectations on the opening day. It has also scored the highest-ever opening for the lead actor. Scroll below for the day 1 report!

How much did Dhurandar earn on its opening day?

According to the official update, Dhurandhar earned 28.60 crore net on day 1. Early predictions claimed it could touch the twenty crore mark, but clearly, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan co-starrer has crossed all expectations. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 33.74 crores.

The word-of-mouth is fantastic as the positive reviews from critics, and the audience have taken over. Ranveer Singh starrer is now the #1 choice of cine-goers, giving Tere Ishk Mein and other releases a run for their money. It is now to be seen how well the action thriller holds up during the remaining days of the debut weekend.

This is also a big win for director Aditya Dhar, who’s delivered the biggest opening of his career. His previous highest day 1 was Uri: The Surgical Strike, which brought in 8.2 crores. With almost 249% higher opening, he’s set new benchmarks at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar beats Padmaavat!

It is also a victorious opening for lead actor Ranveer Singh, who has also surpassed his last biggest opener, Padmaavat, at the Indian box office. Including paid previews, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 film had accumulated 24 crores net on the opening day. That mark has now been crossed by a considerable margin.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office:

Dhurandhar – 28.60 crores Padmaavat – 24 crores (including paid previews) Simmba – 20.72 crores Gully Boy – 19.40 crores Gunday – 16.12 crores Ramleela – 15.85 crores Bajirao Mastani – 12.80 crores 83 – 12.64 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 11.10 crores Dil Dhadakne Do – 10.53 crores Befikre – 10.36 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 1 Summary

Budget: 250 crores

India net: 28.60 crores

Budget recovery: 11.44%

India gross: 33.74 crores

