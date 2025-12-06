Aanand L Rai’s directorial shined bright during the first week of its box office run. The word-of-mouth is positive, but unfortunately, there has been a reduction in screen count due to the arrival of Dhurandhar. Despite the drop on Friday, the romantic drama has emerged as Kriti Sanon’s 6th highest-grossing film in India. Scroll below for the day 8 update!

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 8

According to the official figures, Tere Ishk Mein garnered 3.87 crores on day 8, all languages included. This includes 3.74 crores from the Hindi belt, while the remaining 13 lakhs are from the Tamil version. Despite the loss of screens, it managed a decent hold with a 34.51% drop compared to 5.91 crores garnered on Thursday.

The net box office collection in India surges to 89.3 crores. Tere Ishk Mein is made on a budget of 85 crores. It has raked in profits of 5.32% so far. Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer is a plus affair. The romantic drama will emerge as a hit if it earns double its reported investment, which amounts to 170 crores.

Here’s a language-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Hindi: 85.77 crores

Tamil: 3.76 crores

Total: 89.53 crores

Becomes Kriti Sanon’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time

In the last 24 hours, Tere Ishk Mein surpassed the domestic lifetime of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. It is now Kriti Sanon’s 6th highest-grosser in India. With a good growth on the second Saturday, it will beat Crew and Luka Chuppi to take over the 4th spot.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office (net collection):

Adipurush: 289 crores Housefull 4: 206 crores Dilwale: 148 crores Luka Chuppi: 94.15 crores Crew: 90 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 89.53 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crores Bhediya: 65.84 crores Heropanti: 55 crores Bachchan Pandey: 50.25 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Summary Day 8

Budget: 85 crores

India net: 89.53 crores

India gross: 105.64 crores

ROI: 5.23%

Verdict: Plus

