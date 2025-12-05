Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has emerged as a clear winner in its opening week itself. The film concluded its week one yesterday, and it managed to surprise everyone with its numbers. While it was expected to perform decently, it exceeded expectations by scoring well above the 100 crore mark in the opening week. In the meantime, it has become Dhanush’s second-highest-grossing film ever at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Tere Ishk Mein earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

Before the arrival of Dhurandhar, the Bollywood romantic drama had a free run of just one week, and during this span itself, it managed to emerge victorious. In India, it scored 6.97 crore gross on day 7. Overall, it earned a solid 101.07 crore gross (85.66 crore net) at the Indian box office in the opening week. In the overseas market, it grossed around 17.69 crores. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 7-day worldwide box office collection is 118.76 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 85.66 crores

India gross – 101.07 crores

Overseas gross – 17.69 crores

Worldwide gross – 118.76 crores

Becomes Dhanush’s second-highest-grosser of all time!

With 118.76 crore gross coming in the first week, Tere Ishk Mein has comfortably surpassed Vaathi (118.2 crore gross) to become Dhanush’s second-highest-grossing film globally. It’ll be interesting to see how quickly it dethrones Raayan (155.92 crore gross) to grab the top spot.

Take a look at the top 5 grossers of Dhanush at the worldwide box office:

Raayan – 155.92 crores Tere Ishk Mein – 118.76 crores Vaathi – 118.2 crores Thiruchitrambalam – 112.5 crores Raanjhanaa – 92.6 crores

All set for another good week

Despite fresh competition this week, Tere Ishk Mein is set to dominate across cinemas, backed by growing buzz and packed shows in key regions. Audiences continue to turn out in large numbers, and the sustained momentum suggests another steady week at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the film is an AR Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

