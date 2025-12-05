Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty in the lead role, has finally arrived in theaters. The film initially had low pre-release buzz, but over the last couple of days, it managed to grab attention, especially on social media. This really helped it gain traction in advance booking in Kerala and India as a whole. Speaking about day 1 alone, the film has managed to gross over 2 crores through pre-sales. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

From Mollywood, the latest crime thriller has arrived solo with no major competition to deal with. This has helped it secure a good show count in Kerala. It has been learned that the film has secured a show count of over 1,300 in its home state. In terms of admissions, it has comfortably gone past the mark of 1.25 lakh tickets.

Kalamkaval clocks Mollywood’s 3rd best day 1 pre-sales of 2025 in Kerala

As per the final update of day 1 advance booking, Kalamkaval has sold tickets worth 2.25 crore gross in Kerala. At the Indian box office, the film has grossed over 2.5 crores through opening-day pre-sales. This is a good number, especially considering the initial low buzz. In Kerala, the crime thriller has pulled off the 3rd-best day 1 pre-sales of Mollywood in 2025.

For those who don’t know, Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan saw the best day 1 advance booking for Mollywood this year, grossing 12.38 crores. His Thudarum is in 2nd position with around 2.35 crore gross. Mammootty’s Kalamkaval has grabbed the 3rd spot with 2.25 crore gross.

Speaking about the global pre-sales, the film has managed to sell tickets worth 3.85 crore+ gross for the opening day.

All set for a good start!

As mentioned above, the Mammootty starrer has sold tickets worth 2.5 crore+ gross for the opening day in India. Since initial reviews and word of mouth are favorable, the footfall in evening and night shows is expected to see a significant boost through over-the-counter ticket sales. The film has a chance to cross the 5 crore mark in net collections at the Indian box office, which would be a good start.

