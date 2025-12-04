Avatar: Fire And Ash is one of the highly anticipated releases in the Indian market right now. Coming from the school of James Cameron and carrying the brand of Avatar, the upcoming magnum opus is touted as the next big thing from Hollywood. In fact, it is a contender to be the highest-grossing film of December 2025 at the Indian box office, alongside the Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar. With such a buzz all around, it is expected to enjoy tremendous response in day 1 pre-sales. Keep reading for a detailed report!

While the hype is slightly lower than that of Avatar: The Way Of Water, the film will still open big, registering one of the biggest openings for a Hollywood film in India. Among the urban and semi-urban audience, it is enjoying the hype as the film promises to be a visual spectacle. So, it’s going to be a big front-loaded affair.

Avatar: Fire And Ash to score big in pre-sales

Don’t be surprised if Avatar: Fire And Ash overtakes several Bollywood biggies of 2025 in day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office. The bare minimum expectation from it is to hit the gross collection of 10 crores through pre-sales. Considering the urgency among the audience, the 10 crore mark will be easily crossed, and it might even go above 14-15 crore gross.

All set to enter the top 10 pre-sales of 2025

With a chance of going above 14-15 crore gross through day 1 pre-sales, Avatar: Fire And Ash is most likely to enter the top 10 opening-day pre-sales of 2025. To join the top 10 list, it will need to surpass Chhaava (13.85 crores), which is likely to happen.

Take a look at the top 10 day 1 pre-sales of 2025 in India (gross collection, excluding blocked seats):

OG – 65 crores Coolie – 37.3 crores Hari Hari Veera Mallu – 35 crores Game Changer – 31.8 crores War 2 – 21 crores Kantara Chapter 1 – 19.44 crores Good Bad Ugly – 18.9 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 18.4 crores L2: Empuraan – 18.15 crores Chhaava – 13.85 crores

