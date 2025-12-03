Avatar: Fire and Ash had its world premiere at the Dolby Theater, Hollywood, recently, and the critics got the chance to witness it ahead of the theatrical release. The social media is being flooded with the early reviews, and we cannot wait to share them with you all. Keep scrolling for the deets.

What is Avatar: Fire and Ash about?

It is the third installment in the James Cameron-helmed epic sci-fi franchise. Avatar 3 takes place a year after settling in with the Metkayina clan, Jake and Neytiri’s family grapples with grief after Neteyam’s death. They encounter a new, aggressive Na’vi tribe, the Mangkwan clan, also known as the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang, who has allied with Jake’s enemy, Quaritch, as the conflict on Pandora escalates to devastating consequences.

Here’s what critics are saying about Avatar 3 on X [formerly Twitter]

Matt Negalia of the Next Best Picture wrote, “AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH delivers the most emotional moments of the franchise and is, by far, the most epic in both scope and runtime, yet it also mines the least amount of new material from covering so much ground. Still, the breathtaking visual effects, world-building, and evolving lore of Pandora continue to astound. When James Cameron is cooking, he’s cooking with tremendous, scorching hot fire! Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña deliver their best work yet as Jake and Neytiri, and Oona Chaplin brings the heat as a fantastic addition to the cast. While “The Way of Water” felt like a giant leap forward from the original, this installment plays more like a direct continuation, offering mostly satisfying payoffs alongside a few questionable choices that I’ll reserve judgment on until I see how they unfold within the larger narrative. Beautiful? Yes. Thrilling? Yes. A little frustrating? Sure. But it’s still above most other blockbusters out there.”

Film critic Erik Davis said, “James Cameron’s AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH is a phenomenal moviegoing experience. It’s the biggest of the three — action-packed, visually jaw-dropping and rich with themes of family, legacy and survival. The way it weaves fire, water, air, and land into every nook and cranny of the film is kind of remarkable. This is pure blockbuster filmmaking at its finest.” Read his full review below.

Rotten Tomatoes-approved film critic Kevin l. Lee writes, “FIRE AND ASH is the biggest, heaviest, most epic #Avatar film to date. It plays like a Part 2 to The Way of Water’s Part 1, with much of its runtime on grief and the fallout of war. This time, it’s the performances that linger. Sam Worthington and Stephen Lang are even better here than before. Newcomer Oona Chaplin is delightfully unhinged. But Zoe Saldaña… wow… she’s staggering. This movie really brings back Neytiri front and center. It may also be the weirdest of the three, as James Cameron lets his freaky demented brain run around a bit more. The end result may be a jankier story in terms of pacing, with some repeated beats, but it’s also full of big emotional swings left and right. And man, the spectacle is jaw-dropping as always.”

Nikko Supreme adds, “#AvatarFireAndAsh — there’s no denying that the spectacle of these films are unmatched. This one is bigger, louder, sharper. The 3D experience was truly something to behold. However, outside of a SPECTACULAR Oona Chaplin & a fascinating new tribe, the story is frustratingly repetitive and feels like a retread of the two films that came before. High entertainment value, low substance.”

“#AvatarFireAndAsh feels like the perfect closing chapter for the Sully family… and an equally perfect beginning for what comes next. It’s a breathtaking epic that stuns with awe inspiring beauty, through emotional dark storytelling, and expands Pandora in ways that I needed,” says Zach Pope.

The Movie Podcast’s Anthony Gagliardi said, “#AvatarFireAndAsh is a VISUAL TRIUMPH that SOARS TO NEW HEIGHTS. A jaw-dropping, fully immersive experience that leaves you in awe. James Cameron proves why he’s the greatest filmmaker of our time. Zoe Saldaña & Oona Chaplin deliver powerful performances in a heartfelt journey that demands to be seen in @IMAX.”

Sean Chandler writes, “#AvatarFireandAsh isn’t better or worse than the previous 2. Visually stunning w/ big sweeping emotions, & a massive 3rd act that’s satisfying. But also a story which feels familiar. If you liked the first 2, you’ll like it. If you’re skeptical, this won’t change your mind.”

Scott Mendelson said, “There’s too much “been there done that” in terms of plot beats and set pieces, but AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH is still an awe-inspiring technical and visceral achievement. It doesn’t skimp on the melodrama or intensity, as James Cameron delivers a towering spectacle of such all-in splendor that it plays like it’s the last movie that’s ever going to get made. Yeah, this third #Avatar rocks.”

“We all thought James Cameron was making his Star Wars, #AvatarFireAndAsh cements it as his Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy (highly complimentary). This is so At World’s End coded & Cameron has fully embraced the anime & video game inspos even more proudly here. A nonstop series of the most jaw-dropping, radical shit you can (and can’t) possibly imagine. Stephen Lang is having the time of his life, making Miles Quaritch the MVP of the whole series. So many thoughts, so much to unpack, but goddamn experiences like this make lifelong movie fans. EXHILARATING stuff,” said Griffin Schiller.

Writer, film critic Luis A Mendez said, “Unlike the previous two installments, the awe and wonder of discovering new corners of Pandora has faded in #AvatarFireAndAsh, replaced by a handful of set pieces that feel like retreads. And like many third entries, it struggles to be much more than set up for a big finale.” Check out the full review below.

Nick Van Dinther said, “With mesmerizing visuals & increased depth in its storytelling, AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH is the most complete film of the franchise. The world has been built & now the focus has turned to the emotional investment in these characters. A welcome change.”

Andy Signore said, “I saw Avatar Fire And Ash Last night… Its stunning… A true epic, cinematic spectacle – The new FIRE Queen is badass – But no matter how cool it looks… the story beats are sooo overly long & repetitive. That said, I’ll always be there for ANY & ALL James Cameron Movies.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash by James Cameron featuring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo and Duane Evans, Jr will be released theatrically on December 19.

