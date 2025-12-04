In the post-COVID era, Kriti Sanon started her box office innings on a disappointing note and suffered back-to-back setbacks. However, since 2024, she has been on a roll and is poised to score a hat-trick of successful films. Released in 2024, both Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew were successful, and now, Tere Ishk Mein is going to emerge as a winner soon. In the meantime, the actress has crossed the milestone of 700 crore net in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Kriti Sanon crosses the 700 crore milestone in the post-COVID era!

The post-COVID innings for Kriti started with Bachchhan Paandey, which earned 50.25 crores at the Indian box office. It was followed by Bhediya. It managed to earn 65.84 crores in its lifetime run. Shehzada didn’t score much and earned only 32.5 crores. Adipurush was a disaster, but it still managed to earn 288.15 crores. It’s Kriti’s highest-grossing film to date.

Ganapath made a dismal 9 crores. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned 87 crores. It was followed by Crew, which earned 90 crores. Coming to the latest release, Tere Ishk Mein has earned 79.75 crores in 6 days. If we combine all, the total of Kriti Sanon’s post-COVID theatrical releases has crossed the 700 crore milestone at the Indian box office, standing at 702.49 crore net.

Achieving a net collection of 700 crores is an important feat for Kriti Sanon, and with Tere Ishk Mein going strong, she is expected to push her post-COVID tally much ahead.

Take a look at the domestic collection of Kriti’s post-COVID releases:

Bachchhan Paandey – 50.25 crores

Bhediya – 65.84 crores

Shehzada – 32.5 crores

Adipurush – 288.15 crores

Ganapath – 9 crores

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crores

Crew – 90 crores

Tere Ishk Mein – 79.75 (6 days)

Kriti is ready to roar with her upcoming biggies

After Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon has some big projects in her kitty. Up next, she’ll be seen in Cocktail 2. She is also said to be a part of Don 3 and Bhediya 2. All these films have the potential to explode at the Indian box office. So, her chase for the 1000 crore milestone has begun.

