Manish Malhotra made his debut as a producer with the romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq. The trailer received a favorable buzz, and fans were glad to see Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the leading roles. Unfortunately, the footfalls have just not been enough. Scroll below for a detailed day 6 report!

Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Gustaakh Ishq earned only 10 lakh on day 6. It witnessed a 42% jump compared to 7 lakhs garnered on the first Monday. The early reviews were favorable. However, there has been strong competition from Tere Ishk Mein, De De Pyaar De 2, and other releases. Tomorrow, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is also releasing in theatres, which would lead to a further reduction in screen count.

Unfortunately, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s did not get the opportunity to grow despite the good reviews. The release timing has visibly impacted the fate of the film. The overall box office collection in India has reached only 1.60 crores in 6 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 1.88 crores.

Gustaakh Ishq is a box office flop!

Manish Malhotra’s debut production is reportedly mounted at a cost of 25 crores. In 6 days, the makers have only been able to recover 0.06% of the reported budget. There’s hardly any hope since the daily collection has fallen to 10 lakhs. With budget recovery out of question, Vijay Varma & Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer will end its box office journey as a flop.

Hopefully, the Bollywood romantic drama will get its due credit upon its OTT release. There has been no official update regarding the digital premiere, but like most Bollywood movies, it may adhere to the 8-week rule.

Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Summary Day 6

Budget: 25 crores

India net: 1.60 crores

Budget recovery: 0.06%

India gross: 1.88 crores

