Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein has hit its first big milestone globally. In 6 days, the film has entered the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office, and it is now moving towards the next milestone already. In India, the film has touched the 80 crore mark.

Surpasses Raanjhana Globally!

Helmed by Aanand L Rai and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film has managed to surpass the global earnings of Raanjhana at the box office. In fact, it has also surpassed the worldwide lifetime collections of Aanand L Rai’s last theatrical release, Raksha Bandhan, which closed in the range of 65 – 68 crore worldwide.

Tere Ishk Mein’s Next Milestone!

Currently, Tere Ishk Mein is the seventh-highest-grossing film for Kriti Sanon globally, surpassing Bhediya’s lifetime total. The next target for the actress will be surpassing Luka Chuppi’s 128.86 crore. Meanwhile, it has surpassed the other release of Dhanush Idli Kadai’s 71.91 crore, and it now needs to surpass Kuberaa’s 138.85 crore.

Very Far From Top 10 Grossers!

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon‘s film is very far from entering the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office in 2025. In fact, it needs to cross the 150 crore mark worldwide to display the potential to enter the list this year.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 6 days.

India Net Collection: 79.75 crore

Hindi Net Collection: 76.24 crore

Tamil Net Collection: 3.51 crore

Budget: 85 crore

Budget Recovery: 93.82%

India Gross Collection: 94.10 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 8 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 102.6 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

