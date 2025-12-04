Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 is back in the news as the shoot was recently wrapped up. Before the shoot wrap, the film made headlines due to its historic pre-release business of over 300 crores. It is enjoying great demand on the ground level, and it’s not just limited to the Malayalam market. The franchise’s popularity extends beyond the traditional Malayalam audience, significantly boosting its box office potential. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Over the last couple of years, the Malayalam film industry has experienced a significant surge in its business. Several films have managed to score big numbers. In 2025, two films (L2: Empuraan and Thudarum) managed to enter the 100 crore club, while Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra became the first film to score 150 crores. With such a golden run of Mollywood, the Drishyam threequel is a guaranteed goldmine.

Drishyam 3 is likely to make history with an earth-shattering day 1

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 gained tremendous popularity through OTT, penetrating different regions of India with dubbed versions. Additionally, the franchise already has goodwill, which pushes the excitement to the next level for Drishyam 3. Along with Mohanlal’s unparalleled stardom, the upcoming Malayalam crime thriller has a strong chance of setting the biggest opening ever for a Malayalam film.

To date, L2: Empuraan is the biggest Malayalam opener at the Indian box office with a staggering 21 crore net. Given the level of hype surrounding Drishyam 3, it is likely to surpass Empuraan. In fact, it could create history by becoming the first 25 crore net opener from Mollywood.

Considering the genre, one might doubt the opening-day potential of the Drishyam threequel, as it appears to be a word-of-mouth-dependent affair. However, in reality, the buzz is like an event film, and if the makers manage to deliver solid promotional assets, we might see some crazy numbers on day 1.

When will Drishyam 3 release in theaters?

While there’s no official confirmation about the release date, the Mohanlal starrer is speculated to arrive in March 2026. After the wrap-up of the shoot, post-production work is in full swing, and the film is expected to come out in the first quarter of the following year.

