Ranveer Singh starrer Dhuradhar is expected to be the next big surprise in Bollywood. There were reportedly some issues with the distributors, which led to the delay of several shows across the nation on the opening day. But the early signs are positive, as it has scored an impressive advance booking for day 1.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final)

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar registered a final advance booking worth 9.23 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. Aditya Dhar’s directorial witnessed a staggering 301% jump in the final 48 hours. There were impressive ticket sales of 2.62 lakhs across the nation, including IMAX and 2D versions.

Maharashtra remained the best-performing circuit with pre-sales of over 2.08 crore gross alone. Along with Delhi, even Gujarat and Karnataka surpassed expectations, setting the stage for a bumper opening at the box office. All eyes are now on the early reviews. The pre-release buzz has passed the test; all eyes are now on the opening weekend.

Registers 5th highest pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood!

Despite the controversies, Dhurandhar witnessed a huge surge in ticket sales in its final two days before the big release. Ranveer Singh starrer has scored the 5th highest advance booking of 2025 in Bollywood. It crossed biggies like Housefull 5 (8.02 crores) and Raid 2 (6.52 crores), among others, by a huge margin. The action thriller missed out on beating Saiyaara (9.40 crores) by a few inches.

Here are the top 10 advance booking sales of 2025 in Bollywood:

War 2: 21 crores Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Saiyaara: 9.40 crores Dhurandhar: 9.23 crores Housefull 5: 8.02 crores Raid 2: 6.52 crores Thamma: 6.37 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 5.65 crores Baaghi 4: 5.54 crores Sky Force: 3.82 crores

20 crore+ opening loading?

With an advance booking of 9.40 crores, Saiyaara had made an opening of 22 crores at the Indian box office. Odds are in favor of Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan co-starrer. If the first reactions are positive, it could easily cross the 20 crore mark and possibly score the 6th biggest opening of 2025 in Bollywood.

