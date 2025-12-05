Today, Dan Trachtenberg’s sci-fi action film Predator: Badlands is set to complete its four-week run in theaters. After receiving a big thumbs-up from both critics and audiences, and with a current global haul of $175.5 million, it has now outgrossed Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan’s beloved boxing drama, Creed’s $174.2 million haul (as per Box Office Mojo) at the worldwide box office. However, at its current pace, it seems unlikely that Badlands will break into the top 20 highest-grossing titles of 2025. To hit that milestone, it would need to surpass Snow White’s $205.7 million global total, which appears out of reach for now.

Having said that, Badlands comfortably holds the 23rd spot among 2025 releases, sitting just behind the heist threequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. And now, the critically acclaimed sci-fi actioner is inching closer to overtaking Paranormal Activity 2, the popular 2010 horror sequel that earned over a staggering 59 times its $3 million budget. Here’s how much more Predator: Badlands needs to collect to outgross the sequel at the global box office.

Predator: Badlands vs. Paranormal Activity 2 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $86.2 million

International: $89.3 million

Worldwide: $175.5 million

Paranormal Activity 2 – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $84.8 million

International: $92.8 million

Worldwide: $177.5 million

As the numbers indicate, the latest Predator installment trails the found-footage supernatural horror sequel by roughly $2 million worldwide. However, with its current momentum, Predator: Badlands is well-positioned to overtake Paranormal Activity 2 in the coming days. A clearer picture should emerge soon as the film continues its box office run.

Predator: Badlands vs. Paranormal Activity Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how all six films in the Paranormal Activity franchise performed at the global box office.

Paranormal Activity (2009): $193.4 million Paranormal Activity 2 (2010): $177.5 million Paranormal Activity 3 (2011): $207 million Paranormal Activity 4 (2012): $142.8 million Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014): $90.9 million Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015): $78.9 million

Based on these figures, Predator: Badlands has already surpassed the worldwide totals of the fourth, fifth, and sixth installments of the horror franchise. However, it still trails the first three films, which remain the top-grossing entries in the Paranormal Activity series.

What’s Predator: Badlands All About

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Trailer

