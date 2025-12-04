Five Nights at Freddy’s is now back among talks and speculations with its sequel releasing on December 5, and the town is already whispering about the numbers floating around for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. The sequel brings Emma Tammi and Scott Cawthon right back into the fold, along with Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, and Piper Rubio, all sliding into familiar roles that fans have been waiting to see again.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Box Office: Opening Weekend Projections

The early talk from Variety puts the domestic opening weekend between $35 and $40 million. Even the high end sits at only half of the original’s wild 3-day debut of $80 million in 2023. That first movie powered through everything thrown at it, even the surprise move of a same-day release on Peacock. The sequel is walking into theaters without a streaming shadow, yet the gap between those opening numbers still hangs in the air.

But the smaller debut projection does not automatically mean a smaller fate. The first movie had a massive Halloween launch, then tumbled hard with a 76.2% drop in the second weekend. Usually, early November never treats horror kindly after everyone has had their fill of spooky nights, but Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 arrives in early December, a sweeter moment when movies tend to linger longer as holiday crowds drift into theaters again and again.

Limited Competition In Week Two Helps Its Chances

The sequel also gets room to breathe in its second weekend. Its only direct competition is the quieter Christmas slasher Silent Night, Deadly Night. The real heavyweight, Avatar Fire and Ash, does not land until December 19, giving Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 a short window to stretch its legs. Even earning half of the original’s $291.6 million worldwide haul would still land it around $145 million. With a reported $36 million budget and an estimated break-even point near $90 million, the path ahead looks comfortable.

The First Film Set A High Bar Despite Harsh Reviews

The first movie became Blumhouse’s highest-grossing release, even after its sharp drop and eight-week run. It pulled in $137.2 million domestically and $291.5 million worldwide on a budget of only $20 million, all while being available on Peacock for subscribers. Jason Blum later admitted the streaming move was not the best idea, but the box office story still turned into a win.

The critics were never warm to that first film, giving it a 33% score, although fans pushed back with an 86% Popcornmeter rating. Reviews for the sequel are still sealed, and no one knows what tone they will take once the embargo lifts. For now, the industry is watching with a quiet curiosity. The first movie opened huge and faded fast, but Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 may take the slower road and surprise everyone with a steadier climb.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

