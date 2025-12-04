Now You See Me: Now You Don’t reached its long-delayed little milestone after 19 days in theatres, and the timing says a lot about how the movie has been moving along. The sequel premiered in cinemas on November 14 with a confident wide release across more than 3,000 screens in the United States, yet it took all this time to surpass the $50 million domestic mark. It now stands at $50.8 million and becomes the 37th movie of the year to surpass that mark, a point most expected it to reach days earlier.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Box Office Performance: Tuesday Brings A Small Lift With Lower Ticket Prices

The opening weekend brought in $21 million, a figure that looked impressive on paper but fell short of the highs of its earlier chapters. Still, the movie maintained its habit of grossing over a million dollars each day domestically right up until last weekend. The rhythm broke on Monday when the numbers dropped sharply, pulling in around $476K. The drop felt steep, nearly 70% down from Sunday’s $1.5 million and 61.5% lower when compared to the previous Monday’s $1.2 million.

A slight lift arrived on Tuesday, though mostly helped by cheaper tickets. The movie climbed 65.4% to approximately $789K, still far from its earlier daily record. The pattern now hints that hitting the $1 million daily mark again during the weekdays may remain out of reach as the run continues.

Weekend Totals Tell Their Own Story

The weekends offered their own story as the second weekend added $8.9 million, and the third pulled in $6.9 million. If one counts the Thanksgiving frame as a five-day run, the total rises to $10 million, giving the movie a slightly brighter patch before the usual post-holiday slide catches up.

The audience overseas has always been kinder to this series, and that streak continues. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has collected around $139 million internationally, lifting its worldwide total to $190.2 million. Even with that, the movie stays well under the level it needs to cover its production budget of $90 million once marketing and distribution are factored in, leaving a noticeable gap before it can breathe easy.

Climbing The Domestic Chart With Modest Momentum

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has already surpassed Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You in the domestic chart and now lines itself up to surpass Karate Kid: Legends and The Naked Gun. The climb may help it inch toward a more respectable finish. Still, the movie remains in that uncertain space where it refuses to give up and is trying to hold on to any outside chance of ending its box office run within profitable territory.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

Domestic – $50.8 million

International – $139.3 million

Worldwide – $190.2 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 North America Box Office Projections: Will The Sequel Match The Original’s Record?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News