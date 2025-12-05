Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has kick-started its box office journey on a fantastic note. It surpassed expectations in advance bookings, and the results are visible in morning occupancy on day 1. Aditya Dhar’s directorial gave a tough fight to War 2 but scored the 7th best admissions on the opening day. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar registered a morning occupancy of 15.49% on day 1. It stole the thunder of Tere Ishk Mein and became the #1 choice of the audience on the opening day. Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan co-starrer is performing better than Sikandar (13.76%), Housefull 5 (13.62%), and many other big Bollywood films of 2025.

The early reviews are mixed so far, but the buzz is massive. No doubt, there is considerable curiosity about what Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, and their team have to offer. The spot bookings are expected to surge during the second half of the day, which will set the base for a fantastic opening at the Indian box office.

Records 7th-highest morning occupancy in Bollywood

Dhurandhar has also surpassed Tere Ishk Mein, Dhadak 2, and The Bengal Files in occupancy during the early morning shows on day 1. It has recorded the 7th highest occupancy, missing Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 by a small margin.

Take a look at the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 registered by Bollywood films on day 1:

Saiyaara: 35.51% Chhaava: 30.5% Baaghi 4: 22.16% Raid 2: 21.23% Sitaare Zameen Par: 16.74% War 2: 16% Dhurandhar: 15.49% The Bengal Files: 15.08% Dhadak 2: 15.02% Tere Ishk Mein: 15%

More about the Bollywood action thriller

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the ensemble cast also features Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. It was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025, and is produced under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

