Kriti Sanon and Dhanush have delivered a success within a week of arriving on the big screens! Bollywood romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein has recovered its complete budget at the Indian box office. Aanand L Rai’s directorial has begun its journey of profits, and below are all the details you need.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 7 Collection

According to the official figures, Tere Ishk Mein earned 5.91 crores on day 7, including the Tamil and Hindi versions. Despite the mid-week blues, it maintained a solid hold with only a 16% drop in earnings. So far, the romantic drama has been the #1 choice of cine-goers in Bollywood. But starting today, it will face a head-on battle with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. It will be interesting to see how well it maintains the momentum during the second weekend.

The net box office collection in India reaches 85.66 crores, all languages included. Before the end of the second weekend, Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s romantic drama should be able to debut in the 100 crore club. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 101.07 crores.

Here’s a language-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Hindi: 82.03 crores

Tamil: 3.63 crores

Total: 85.66 crores

Tere Ishk Mein is a box office success!

T-Series and Colors Yellow Productions’ creation is reportedly mounted on a decent budget of 85 crores. In only 7 days, the makers have recovered 100% of the estimated cost. With that, Tere Ishk Mein has gained the success tag. It is now to be seen how much profits it gains in its lifetime and whether it manages to gain the hit verdict despite the Dhurandhar storm.

It’s a battle against Crew!

The Bollywood romantic drama is currently Kriti Sanon’s 7th highest-grossing film of all time. Today, it will comfortably surpass Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew to officially enter the top 5. Exciting times ahead!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office (net collection):

Adipurush: 289 crores Housefull 4: 206 crores Dilwale: 148 crores Luka Chuppi: 94.15 crores Crew: 90 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 85.66 crores Bhediya: 65.84 crores Heropanti: 55 crores Bachchan Pandey: 50.25 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Summary Day 7

Budget: 85 crores

India net: 85.66 crores

India gross: 101.07 crores

Verdict: Success

