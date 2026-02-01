Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?, starring Nirmiti Sawant, Prarthana Behere, Rajan Bhise, and Nakul Ghanekar in key roles, has emerged as the second successful Marathi film of 2026. Released amid decent expectations, the film has done well so far, showing strong hold in its third week. In the meantime, it has secured a clean hit verdict at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

How much did Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Marathi comedy-drama was released on January 16. On the opening day, it scored 25 lakh, but due to favorable word of mouth, the film has covered quite a distance. Coming to the latest collection update, it has earned 51 lakh on its third Saturday, day 16. Compared to day 15’s 25 lakh, it displayed a whopping 104% jump. Overall, it has earned 6.54 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 7.71 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 3.65 crores

Week 2 – 2.13 crores

Day 15 – 25 lakh

Day 16 – 51 lakh

Total – 6.54 crores

Becomes a clean hit

Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? was made at an estimated budget of 3 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 6.54 crore net so far, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 3.54 crores. Calculated further, it equals 118% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? has emerged as the second hit for the Marathi film industry after Krantijyoti Vidyalay. Hopefully, the streak will continue with big films like Ranpati Shivray: Swari Agra and Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen scheduled to release in the upcoming days.

Box office summary:

Budget – 3 crores

India net collection – 6.54 crores

ROI – 3.54 crores

ROI% – 118%

Verdict – Hit

More about the film

The Marathi comedy-drama is directed by Kedar Shinde and produced by Umeshkumar Bansal, Bavesh Janavlekar, and Sana Shinde under the banner of Zee Studios and Sunflower Studios. Currently, it has a rating of 7.9 out of 10 on BookMyShow, with 3K+ votes.

