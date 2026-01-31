Prabhas and Maruthi’s The Raja Saab was one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2026. The Sankranti release, unfortunately, could not do justice and brutally tanked at the box office. The Telugu fantasy horror comedy is now heading for an OTT release, and the stakes are high, yet again! Scroll below to know when and where to watch it.

The Raja Saab OTT Release Date & Platform

The news is official! Jio Hostar announced the OTT release of The Raja Saab on its official social media platform. Prabhas‘ starrer will arrive on the digital platform on February 6, 2025. Along with Telugu, it will be available for streaming in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. However, there has been no update regarding the Hindi release.

The Raja Saab OTT Rights were sold for a staggering sum!

As one would imagine, the expectations were sky-high from pan-India superstar Prabhas. Leading OTT platforms were in the race to bag the rights of The Raja Saab. According to multiple reports, JioHotstar reportedly paid a staggering 160 crores to acquire the digital rights to the Telugu fantasy-horror comedy.

Many Indian films have failed at the box office but have eventually found success in the digital world. Only time will tell if The Raja Saab joins the league or faces another big blow.

The Raja Saab Box Office Disappointment

Maruthi‘s directorial was reportedly mounted at a massive budget of 400 crores. It has collected around 145.18 crore net in 22 days, recovering only about 36% of the estimated cost. Producers People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment are heading at a deficit of over 250 crores.

At the worldwide box office, The Raja Saab has amassed 205.56 crore gross. It will be one of the biggest flops of Indian cinema in 2026.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates.

Must Read: The Housemaid Digital Release Date Revealed: When & Where To Watch Sydney Sweeney’s Thriller Online With Bonus Features On Rent

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News