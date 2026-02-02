Border 2 is achieving milestones at the box office. The epic war action drama has made its entry into the 300 crore club within 10 days of its theatrical journey. That’s not it, Sunny Deol starrer has also emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Republic Day release of all time in Bollywood. Scroll below for the exciting updates!
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 10
The official figures are out and Border 2 added 24.22 crores to its kitty on day 10. It witnessed a 20% jump compared to 20.17 crores garnered on Saturday. It remains the audience’s leading choice, despite competition from Dhurandhar, Mardaani 3, and Mayasabha.
The overall total at the Indian box office has concluded at 301.89 crores after 10 days. Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer has made a smashing entry into the 300 crore club, the first ever for Bollywood in 2026. It is a plus affair at the box office with returns of 26.89 crores so far.
Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India below:
- Week 1: 244.97 crores
- Day 8: 12.53 crores
- Day 9: 20.17 crores
- Day 10: 24.22 crores
Total: 301.89 crores
Fails to enter the top 10 2nd weekends in Bollywood!
Sunny Deol starrer is on a record-breaking spree, but the top 10 second weekends of all time in Bollywood isn’t one of them. Border 2 accumulated 56.92 crores, failing to beat Aamir Khan’s Dangal (71.12 crores), which is on the 10th spot.
Beats Padmaavat and 1 more Bollywood grosser!
Border 2 has also emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Republic Day release of all time in Bollywood. It surpassed Padmaavat, which concluded its domestic journey at 300.26 crores. Pathaan continues to hold the #1 spot.
Check out the top 5 Republic Day grossers in India (net):
- Pathaan – 543.22 crores
- Border 2 – 301.89 crores (10 days)
- Padmaavat – 300.26 crores
- Fighter – 215 crores
- Raees – 139.21 crores
Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer also crossed Salman Khan’s 2016 super-duper hit, Sultan (300.45 crores).
Border 2 Box Office Day 10 Summary
- Budget: 275 crores
- India net: 301.89 crores
- ROI: 9.77%
- India gross: 356.23 crores
- Verdict: Plus
