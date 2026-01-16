Sivakarthikeyan’s historic political action drama Parasakthi was a huge risk. The producers have invested 150 crores in Sudha Kongara‘s directorial, which is struggling to drive footfalls at the box office. Unfortunately, it is the first big-budget disaster of 2026 in Tamil cinema. Scroll below for a detailed day 6 report!

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Parasakthi earned 5.5 crores on day 6. The Pongal festivities helped witness a 115% jump in the box office collection, compared to the 2.55 crores garnered on Wednesday. There’s competition from Vaa Vaathiyaar and Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil but Sreeleela co-starrer is the #1 choice of the audience.

The total box office collection in India has reached 36.25 crores net, which is around 42.77 crores including GST. There’s no sigh of relief for Sivakarthikeyan, whose last release, Madharaasi, was also a box office flop.

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 12.50 crores

Day 2: 10.10 crores

Day 3: 3 crores

Day 4: 2.6 crores

Day 5: 2.55 crores

Day 6: 5.5 crores

Total: 36.25 crores

Heading for a flop verdict!

Parasakthi was made on a staggering budget of 150 crores. In 6 days, the makers have only been able to recover 24% of the reported investments. The daily earnings have now dropped below 3 crores, which means there’s little hope left for this Tamil historical political action drama. At this stage, even the 50 crore lifetime looks difficult. Unfortunately, Sivakarthikeyan starrer is heading for a flop verdict.

Parasakthi Box Office Summary Day 6

Budget: 150 crores

India net: 36.25 crores

Budget recovery: 24%

India gross: 42.77 crores

Overseas gross: 21 crores

Worldwide gross: 63.77 crores

