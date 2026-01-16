Chiranjeevi starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. Drumroll, please, because this is the first century for Telugu cinema in 2026. There’s been a significant improvement in budget recovery, thanks to the Sankranti holiday. Scroll below for the day 4 report!

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 4

The lukewarm response to The Raja Saab turned out to be a big benefit for Anil Ravipudi‘s directorial, as it became the audience’s #1 choice despite mixed word of mouth. According to Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned 22 crores on day 4. It witnessed a 13% improvement over the last 24 hours, thanks to the Sankranti holiday, which pushed it beyond the 20 crore mark.

The net box office collection at the Indian box office reaches 101.85 crores after 4 days. Chiranjeevi’s action comedy is the second Telugu film of 2026 to clock a century. The first was Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. Made on an estimated budget of 200 crores, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has also recovered around 50% of the total investments. If it maintains a stable hold post the first weekend, the success tag may be achieved soon!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 0 (Previews) – 8.60 crores

Day 1 – 32.25 crores

Day 2 – 18.75 crores

Day 3 – 19.5 crores

Day 4 – 22 crores

Total – 101.85 crores

Hit tag will be out of reach?

According to Koimoi’s parameters, a film earns the hit tag once it recovers its investment. This means Chiranjeevi‘s film will have to collect 400 crores at the Indian box office to achieve the milestone! That may be out of reach given the mixed response, which will eventually slow the pace.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Summary Day 4

Budget: 200 crores

India net: 101.85 crores

Budget recovery: 51%

India gross: 120.18 crores

