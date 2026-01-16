Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam is enjoying an eccentric run at the Indian box office. In only two weeks, it is close to the 15 crore mark. That’s not it, the 2026 social drama has emerged as Sachin Khedekar’s second highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Box Office Collection Day 15

According to the official figures, Hemant Dhome‘s New Year release earned 1.28 crores. It witnessed a 42% improvement in the last 24 hours, thanks to the Makar Sankranti holiday. The momentum is impressive as Amey Wagh co-starrer continues to reach a wider audience amid the positive word-of-mouth.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 14.90 crores net. Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam is made on an estimated budget of 4 crores. The makers have minted returns of 10.90 crores so far. When converted to ROI%, the profits land at 272.5%. It is a super-hit!

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8-day) – 6.14 crores

Week 2 – 8.76 crores

Total – 14.90 crores

Now Sachin Khedekar’s 2nd highest-grossing Marathi film!

Krantijyoti Vidyalay has surpassed the lifetime collection of the 2024 drama, Juna Furniture (12.45 crores net). It is now Sachin Khedekar’s 2nd-highest Marathi grosser of all time. Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy continues to lead the pack with its impressive lifetime of 25.50 crores. It would be interesting to see whether the social drama will reach the top position.

Check out Sachin Khedekar’s highest-grossing films at the Marathi box office (net collection):

Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009): 25.50 crores Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (2026): 14.90 crores (15 days) Juna Furniture (2024): 12.45 crores

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Box Office Summary Day 15

Budget – 4 crores

India net – 14.90 crores

ROI% – 272.5%

India gross – 17.58 crores

Verdict – Super Hit

