Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, also known as Krantijyoti Vidyalay, continues to enjoy its impressive run at the Indian box office. After a decent start, the film gained momentum through highly positive word of mouth. It faced big films in Maharashtra, yet it managed to post strong numbers on the board and eventually emerged as a big success story. Speaking about the latest development, the film crossed 230% returns on its day 14. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Krantijyoti Vidyalay earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

The Marathi social drama is riding high on favorable audience feedback. Yesterday, on day 14, it witnessed an upward trend due to the partial holiday of Makar Sankranti. It scored an estimated 80 lakh, thus displaying a growth of 23.07% from day 13’s 65 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 13.35 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 15.75 crore gross.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 6.14 crores

Day 9 – 64 lakh

Day 10 – 2.02 crores

Day 11 – 2.45 crores

Day 12 – 65 lakh

Day 13 – 65 lakh

Day 14 – 80 lakh

Total – 13.35 crores

Turns out to be a big success!

While there’s no official word about Krantijyoti Vidyalay, it was reportedly made at 4 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 13.35 crore net, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 9.35 crores. Calculated further, it equals 233.75% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office, thus becoming the first Marathi super hit of 2026.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crores

India net collection – 13.35 crores

ROI – 9.35 crores

ROI% – 233.75%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

Written and directed by Hemant Dhome, Krantijyoti Vidyalay stars Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, Prajakta Koli, Kshitee Jog, Kadambari Kadam, and Harish Dudhade in key roles. The film is produced by Kshitee Jog, Viraj Gawas, Urfi Kazmi, and Ajinkya Dhamal under the banner of Crazy Few Films and Chalchitra Mandalee Productions. It released in theaters on January 1.

