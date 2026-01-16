Junaid Khan began his acting journey on a promising note with Maharaj. He seems to be in his lover boy mode, featuring in Bollywood love stories. After Loveyapa, he will now be seen in Ek Din, co-starring Sai Pallavi. The official teaser was released a while ago, and honestly, it felt quite “thanda.” Scroll below for our detailed review.

Decoding the Ek Din teaser

The 1-minute and 8-second-long teaser begins with an introduction to Junaid Khan’s character. He’s smitten in love with our leading heroine, Meera (played by Sai Pallavi), and willing to do all within his limits to win her heart. Now it is to be seen whether they find their magical tale or not?

Ek Din Teaser Review

In recent months, we’ve seen a lot of Bollywood’s new-gen stars try their hands at love stories. Whether it was Shanaya Kapoor’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan or Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2, none of them could live upto the expectations. But at least, the pre-release promos generated the desired curiosity.

Unfortunately, the only thing that worked here for me was the background music by Ram Sampath. The dialogues were cliché, and the screenplay was the dreamiest romantic Bollywood movie ever. My expectations were higher from director Sunil Pandey. I may be too early to judge, but even the chemistry between Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi personally did not click for me. Hopefully, the trailer will change my mind, but so far, I’m missing the spark in this upcoming romantic drama.

Rumor has it that Ek Din is the remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. With all due respect, shouldn’t Aamir Khan and team be done with official adaptations, especially after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha and the average response to Sitaare Zameen Par? With content easily accessible online, viewers are now looking forward to new ideas, new stories. For me, that’s another turn off.

Ek Din is releasing in theatres worldwide on May 1, 2026. There’s enough time for Aamir Khan Productions to work on pre-release strategies, and hopefully, the trailer will create the right impact.

