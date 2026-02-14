Aamir Khan Productions is set to bring a cute love story to the big screen this summer, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. We saw the two young actors’ amazing chemistry in the movie’s teaser, released a few weeks ago. But Ek Din’s Valentine’s Day poster release is a wake-up call for moviegoers to mark their calendars.

Ek Din Poster Release

Bollywood has a whole treasure trove of love stories. But most of them are accompanied by intense drama, action, mystery, or tragedy. This largely undermines the story’s theme of love.

Ek Din promises to circumvent exactly that. It is a romantic, magical love story that promises to make you believe in love once again, with its gentle charm and authenticity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

On this Valentine’s Day, Aamir Khan Productions unveiled a new poster for Ek Din. The image captures a sweet, intimate moment between the two lead characters. Junaid and Sai are facing each other in a quiet supermarket, with Sai holding a muffin topped with a lit candle. It’s a small, tender gesture that perfectly reflects the gentle, heartwarming romance at the film’s core.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “All it takes is Ek Din.”

After the teaser release, audiences got a glimpse of what to expect from the movie. Junaid Khan’s adorably awkward, shy charm perfectly complements Sai Pallavi’s gentle and radiant presence, making fans even more excited to experience this fresh take on love.

Ek Din Cast & Crew

Ek Din marks Aamir Khan’s reunion with director-producer Mansoor Khan after a long gap. The iconic duo has previously delivered memorable films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. Ek Din is set to hit theaters on 1st May, 2026.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: O’Romeo X Review: “Full Entertainment” & “Absolutely Heartwarming” – Fans Praise Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri’s Sizzling Chemistry In The Romantic Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News