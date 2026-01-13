Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi has dodged a massive bullet as Thalapathy Vijay’s political thriller Jana Nayagan got postponed due to censor certificate issues. Unfortunately, things still don’t look very well as the Tamil historical political drama has witnessed a massive drop at the Indian box office on day 3. Scroll below for the latest report!

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 3

The Pongal release was expected to boost footfalls, but content is king in today’s time. Sudha Kongara’s directorial opened to mixed reviews, which impacted the ticket sales. According to Sacnilk, Parasakthi earned only 3 crores on day 3. It suffered a massive drop of 70% compared to 10.1 crores garnered on the first Sunday.

There’s no significant competition apart from The Raja Saab, which is also registering limited footfalls in the Tamil belt. The next two to three days will be crucial for this Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela co-starrer. The cumulative total of Parasakthi at the Indian box office stands at 25.60 crores net after 3 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 30.20 crores.

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 12.50 crores

Day 2: 10.10 crores

Day 3: 3 crores

Total: 25.60 crores

Set to emerge as Sivakarthikeyan’s 7th highest-grossing film at the post-COVID box office

The Tamil historical political drama is now competing against Sivakarthikeyan’s post-COVID grossers. It is all set to climb up the ladder, hopefully today, but surpassing the lifetime earnings of Prince (27.47 crores). The expectations were huge, considering its massive budget of 150 crores. But only time will tell where Parasakthi eventually lands in its theatrical journey.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Sivakarthikeyan’s post-COVID releases:

Amaran – 220.05 crores Don – 77.86 crores Doctor – 69.36 crores Madharaasi – 62.82 crores Maaveeran – 53.53 crores Ayalaan – 49.68 crores Prince – 27.47 crores Parasakthi – 25.60 crores (3 days)

Parasakthi Box Office Summary Day 3

Budget: 150 crores

India net: 25.60 crores

Budget recovery: 17%

India gross: 30.20 crores

