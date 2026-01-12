Prabhas-led The Raja Saab had a disappointing opening weekend, and considering poor feedback from the audience, the heavy drop was on the cards, which is exactly what happened. Backed by the stardom of the actor, the film opened strongly, but from the second day onwards, it started showing a downward trend. It somehow scored a century at the Indian box office in the first three days, and on day 4, the film sealed its disastrous fate. Keep reading to know what early estimates have to suggest!

The Raja Saab crashes at the Indian box office on day 4

The Tollywood magnum has been severely impacted due to mostly negative reviews and word of mouth. Speaking about the original Telugu version, the occupancy of the morning shows on the first Monday was just 16%. In the afternoon shows, it went up to 26%. In the evening shows, there was no jump, and occupancy stayed at 26%. In the nighttime shows, it increased to 30%. The Hindi version performed poorly, with an average occupancy of less than 10% throughout the day, while the Tamil version was disappointing, too, with an average occupancy of 13%.

Due to low occupancy throughout the country, The Raja Saab closed its day 4 at just 5-6 crores, as per early trends flowing in. Compared to day 1’s 53.75 crores, it suffered a brutal drop of 90.69-88.83%. Such a drop clearly shows that the film has been outrightly rejected by the audience, and there’s no scope for a bounce back.

How much did The Raja Saab earn in 4 days?

Overall, The Raja Saab has earned 113-114 crore net at the Indian box office in 4 days, which equals 133.34-134.52 crore gross. Due to the festive season of Sankranti, the film might see some stability or rise, but it won’t change its disastrous fate. Furthermore, Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is likely to significantly impact the Prabhas starrer, leading to an embarrassing collection.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 62.9 crores

Day 2 – 26 crores

Day 3 – 19.1 crores

Day 4 – 5-6 crores

Total – 113-114 crores

