Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa in key roles, has finally arrived in theaters. Since the megastar made his return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus, there’s excitement surrounding the film, and everyone is eagerly looking forward to its performance at the worldwide box office. Amidst this, the biggie has started its theatrical innings on an impressive note, fetching strong numbers through paid premieres. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Tollywood action comedy entertainer marks the debut collaboration between director Anil Ravipudi and Chiranjeevi. Since Ravipudi has a strong success ratio and considering that he delivered a 250 crore grosser last Sankranti, expectations are really high for his latest release. As for the premiere collection, the film has left everyone impressed.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu makes history with its paid premieres!

For those who don’t know, paid premieres were held for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on January 11, both in India and North America (USA and Canada). Considering the good pre-release buzz, the film enjoyed a solid response in advance bookings for the premiere shows. Additionally, it experienced good footfall through over-the-counter ticket sales.

As per Track Tollywood, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu amassed a strong 24 crore gross (estimates) at the worldwide box office through paid premieres alone. With this, it made history by registering the highest premiere collection for a senior Tollywood hero. It surpassed the previous record of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 (15 crores).

All set for a roaring start at the worldwide box office!

While the Chiranjeevi starrer had rocking premieres, it is also heading for a strong day 1 collection. It has been learned that the film closed its opening day advance booking at 24 crore gross in India, including 9 crore+ of paid premieres. The overseas opening-day pre-sales grossed over 11 crore. Overall, the film sold tickets worth over 35 crore gross for its first day worldwide in advance, hinting at a solid start.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Raja Saab Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Disappointing First Weekend, Yet Surpasses Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News