Parasakthi was expected to score big during the opening weekend, especially considering the postponement of Jana Nayagan. Unfortunately, the film managed to rake in underwhelming numbers, staying below the 45 crore mark at the worldwide box office. While the numbers are decent to good in isolation, they appear below par considering the film’s huge budget. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 2!

The Kollywood historical political action drama released in theaters on January 10 and opened to mixed reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the feedback has been mixed so far. Such a reception limited the film’s growth over the 2-day opening weekend. On the contrary, it displayed a decline on the second day compared to the opening day.

How much did Parasakthi earn at the worldwide box office in 2 days?

As per the latest collection update, Parasakthi has earned 26.66 crore gross (22.6 crore net) in India. Overseas, it has earned 16.1 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 2-day worldwide box office collection stands at 42.76 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 22.6 crores

India gross – 26.66 crores

Overseas gross – 16.1 crores

Worldwide gross – 42.76 crores

Soon to beat Pongal 2025 winner!

Last year, Vishal-led Madha Gaja Raja emerged as a Pongal winner at the worldwide box office, grossing 57.46 crores. To surpass it, Parasakthi needs only 14.7 crores, and the feat is expected to be achieved in the next two days. After crossing Madha Gaja Raja, the film will start its journey towards the 100 crore milestone. Considering mixed feedback, it’ll be interesting to see how many days it takes to hit a global century.

More about the film

The Kollywood biggie is helmed by Sudha Kongara and also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in key roles. It is produced by Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures, and was reportedly made at a budget of 150 crores.

