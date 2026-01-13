Finally, a Sankranti release that may shine bright at the box office! Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara arrived on the big screens on January 12, 2026, with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The Telugu action comedy has roared loud with a bumper opening day. Scroll below for the day 1 collection.

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn on day 1?

A big box office clash was on the cards as Anil Ravipudi’s directorial was expected to lock horns with The Raja Saab. Unfortunately, Prabhas starrer opened to negative reactions and crashed on the first Monday. A big benefit for the Chiranjeevi starrer, which drove massive footfalls, clocking an impressive opening of 37.10 crores net, as per Sacnilk. It will now hopefully continue to dominate the ticket windows during its extended opening weekend.

Nayanthara co-starrer earned 8.60 crores through paid previews, while the remaining 28.50 crores were garnered on the opening day. The debut collections are considerably lower compared to The Raja Saab, which opened with 62.90 crores. The early reactions are mixed, but hopefully it will beat the odds and emerge as a Sankranti success at the box office!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 0 (Previews): 8.60 crores

Day 1: 28.5 crores

Total: 37.10 crores

Second biggest opening for Chiranjeevi in India!

Superstar Chiranjeevi has achieved a massive feat as he scored the second biggest opening at the Indian box office. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu surpassed his 2017 opening Khaidi No. 150 by a noticeable margin. However, it remained behind Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Here are the highest openers of Chiranjeevi at the Indian box office (net earnings) below:

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: 62 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 37.10 crores (including previews) Khaidi No. 150: 24 crores

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Summary Day 1

Budget: 200 crores

India net: 37.10 crores

Budget recovery: 18.55%

India gross: 43.77 crores

