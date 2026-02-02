Every single day, Dhurandhar surpasses expectations and sets new milestones for Hindi cinema. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt starrer has concluded its 9th weekend on a spectacular note. It is now inches away from unlocking another feat in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 59 collection!

Where does Dhurandhar stand at the Indian box office?

Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller is very close to the 900 crore club. According to estimates, Dhurandhar earned 45 lakhs on day 59, showcasing an excellent hold despite a box office battle against Border 2, Mardaani 3, and Mayasabha.

The cumulative total in India has reached 893.12 crores. Dhurandhar is nearing the end of its theatrical run and will likely miss the 900 crore club milestone in its lifetime. Albeit Ranveer Singh and his gang delivered a never-before-seen box office blockbuster!

Here’s a detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Week 6 – 28.95 crores

Week 7 – 16.25 crores

Week 8 – 5.95 crores

Weekend 9 – 1.1 crore

Total – 893.12 crores

Another feat loading in Hindi cinema!

Dhurandhar is now aiming to emerge as the highest 9th week grosser in Hindi cinema. With 1.1 crore already in the kitty from the weekend, it needs only 54 lakhs more to beat Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike (1.64 crores) and steal the top spot.

Check out the highest 9th week collection in Hindi cinema (India net):

Uri: The Surgical Strike: 1.64 crores Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi): 1.39 crores Chhaava: 1.30 crores Dhurandhar: 1.1 crore (3 days) AndhaDhun: 75 lakhs

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary (59 days)

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 893.12 crores

India gross – 1053.88 crores

ROI – 296.94%

Overseas gross – 299 crores

Worldwide gross – 1352.88 crores

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

