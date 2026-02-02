Sunny Deol is back in his element, proving that the nostalgia and patriotic fervor of the Border franchise are unstoppable at the ticket windows. The second Monday collections of the war epic directed by Anurag Singh has registered the best second Monday collection for a war film.

18th Highest Grossing Bollywood Film

The war epic has officially entered the elite club of the Top 20 highest-grossing Hindi films in history. The film has surpassed the collection of Padmaavat and Kalki 2898 AD Hindi. This is a phenomenal hold for a working weekday, especially after a high-octane second weekend.

Border 2 Box Office Day 11 Estimates

According to early trends, Border 2 has collected in the range of 6.5 – 7 crore on its 11th day, the second Monday, February 2. The film recorded a steady 10.3% occupancy throughout the day, showcasing a strong trend in mass circuits and single screens.

Surpasses Many Big Sequels

In 11 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 307 – 308 crore in India. With the second Monday earnings, the war epic has surpassed the second Monday collections of Total Dhamaal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Drishyam 2, and Raid 2.

Check out the lifetime collection of the highest-grossing Hindi films in history (India Net Collections).

Dhurandhar: 893.12 crore* Pushpa 2 Hindi: 823.25 crore Jawan: 640.42 crore Stree 2: 627.5 crore Chhaava: 615.39 crore Animal: 554 crore Pathaan: 543.22 crore Gadar 2: 525.5 crore Baahubali 2 Hindi: 511 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 434.62 crore Dangal: 387.39 crore Sanju: 341.22 crore PK: 339.5 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: 339.16 crore Saiyaara: 337.69 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 320.34 crore War: 318 crore Border 2: 307 – 308 crore* (estimated in 11 days) Padmaavat: 300 crore Kalki 2898 AD Hindi: 295 crore

* denotes that the film is still running in the theaters

As Border 2 continues its theatrical run, it is expected to challenge the lifetime earnings of War and Bajrangi Bhaijaan by the end of its second week.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Enters 400 Crore Club Crushing 9 Bollywood Films & Becomes Varun Dhawan’s Highest-Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News