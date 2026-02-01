Naveen Polishetty has done it again! After the massive success of Jathi Ratnalu, the actor is proving to be a goldmine with his latest outing, Anaganaga Oka Raju. The romantic comedy drama is thriving in its third week. In 18 days, the film witnessed a roaring growth, proving that content-driven cinema is currently the undisputed king at the ticket windows.

Delivering Roaring Profits!

Mounted on a low budget of only 8 crore, the romantic comedy has managed to churn out a profit of 43.39 crore, and it has delivered a roaring profit of 543% at the box office. It would be interesting to see if any other Telugu film comes close to this figure this year!

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Day 18

On the 18th day, January 31, the third Saturday, Anaganaga Oka Raju managed to earn 84 lakh at the box office. This is a jump of a solid 52% from the previous day, which brought 55 lakh. The film might be aiming for 2 crore for the third weekend!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the Telugu romantic comedy drama at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 40.65 crore

Day 10: 1.1 crore

Day 11: 1.8 crore

Day 12: 2.5 crore

Day 13 : 2 crore

Day 14: 70 lakh

Day 15: 60 lakh

Day 16: 65 lakh

Day 17: 55 lakh

Day 18: 84 lakh

Total: 51.39 crore

The net collection of Anaganaga Oka Raju stands at a total of 51.39 crore in India. By earning 6.42 times more than its initial investment, the film has officially entered the blockbuster zone. It would be interesting to see if it hits another 10 crore to cross the 60 crore mark. Seems like a tough target though, looking at the pace of the film!

