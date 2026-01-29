Naveen Polishetty is on the verge of creating history with his latest release, Anaganaga Oka Raju. The Telugu romantic comedy drama is inching very close to another milestone, and Naveen Polishetty is all set to bring the biggest milestone of his career. On the 15th day, the film is staring at the prestigious 50-crore club.

Jathi Ratnalu Missed The Mark!

Interestingly, Naveen Polishetty’s last theatrical hit Jathi Ratnalu missed the 50 crore mark by a few lakhs. The film was a massive sensation but earned only 49.76 crore in its lifetime! But now, Naveen Polishetty is all set to avenge this missed milestone of his career!

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Day 15

On the 15th day, the third Wednesday, January 28, Anaganaga Oka Raju earned 60 lakh at the box office, a drop of almost 10 lakh from the previous day, which brought 70 lakh. It would be interesting to see if the film will take another jump over the fourth weekend.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the Telugu romantic comedy drama at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 40.65 crore

Day 10: 1.1 crore

Day 11: 1.8 crore

Day 12: 2.5 crore

Day 13: 2 crore

Day 14: 70 lakh

Day 15: 60 lakh

Total: 49.76 crore

With only 65 lakh left to hit the 50-crore target, Naveen Polishetty’s film is expected to achieve this feat by the end of its third weekend or early in the third week. The most remarkable achievement of the film is the roaring profit. Mounted on a budget of 8 crore, the film has registered a profit of 41.35 crore in 15 days, bringing 516% return on investment. It would be interesting to see the final numbers once the film wraps its box-office run.

