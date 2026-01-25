Naveen Polishetty’s Sankranti 2026 release, Anaganaga Oka Raju, has emerged as the most profitable Indian film of 2026. Maari’s Telugu comedy drama is also inching closer to the 50 crore milestone at the domestic box office. Scroll below for the exciting report on day 11.

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Collection Day 11

According to Sacnilk, Anaganaga Oka Raju collected 2.29 crores net on day 11. It enjoyed a 96% jump in the last 24 hours. Word of mouth is positive, which is why it is shining bright, despite the presence of big-budget films like Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and The Raja Saab. Not to forget, it is also sharing screens with Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and Nari Nari Naduma Murari.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 44.04 crores. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 51.96 crores.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (9-day) – 40.65 crores

Day 10 – 1.17 crores

Day 11 – 2.29 crores

Total – 44.04 crores

Now the most profitable Indian film of 2026!

Maari’s directorial was made on a small-scale budget of 8 crores. In only 11 days, it has registered returns of 36.08 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Anaganaga Oka Raju has minted profits of a whopping 450.5% in 11 days. It has surpassed the Marathi blockbuster Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam to emerge as the most profitable Indian film of 2026.

Here’s a detailed comparison in order of movie name, language, budget, net collection in India, profits, and verdict:

Anaganaga Oka Raju: Telugu | Budget – 8 crores | Collection – 44.04 crores | Profits – 450.5% | Verdict – Super Hit

| Collection – | Profits – | Verdict – Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam: Marathi | Budget – 4 crores | Collection – 20.49 crores | Profits – 412.25% | Verdict – Super Hit

Anaganaga Oka Raju Box Office Summary Day 11

Budget – 8 crores

India net collection – 44.04 crores

India gross – 51.96 crores

ROI – 450.5%

Overseas gross – 19.90 crores

Worldwide gross – 71.86 crores

Verdict – Super-Hit

