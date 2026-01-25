Tamil cinema reached new heights at the box office thanks to the crime courtroom drama Sirai. Vikram Prabhu starrer was made on a small-scale budget of 3 crores. Released on Christmas, it has become the most profitable Kollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 28 report!

How much did Sirai earn at the Indian box office?

Debutant Suresh Rajakumari’s directorial opened to rave reviews from critics as well as audiences on December 25, 2025. According to Sacnilk, Sirai earned 24.28 crore net in 28 days of its box office run. On the fourth Wednesday, the crime courtroom drama earned 6 lakhs, maintaining a good hold despite the competition from Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Vaa Vaathiyaar, and Parasakthi.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 11.90 crores

Week 2: 8.15 crores

Week 3: 2.88 crores

Week 4: 1.35 crores (6 days)

Total: 24.28 crores

Emerges as the most profitable Tamil film of 2025

Drumrolls, please, because Sirai has surpassed Maaman by a huge margin to emerge as the most profitable Kollywood film of 2025. Made on a budget of only 3 crores, Vikram Prabhu’s film raked in whopping returns of 21.28 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 709%. A blockbuster!

Check out the most profitable Tamil films of 2025 along with their budget, net box office collection, profit, and verdict:

Sirai: 3 crore | 24.28 crore | 709% | Super Hit Maaman: 10 crore | 38.9 crore | 296.5% | Super Hit Tourist Family: 16 crore | 61.55 crore | 284.6% | Super Hit Madha Gaja Raja: 15 crore | 48.7 crore | 224.6% | Super Hit Dragon: 35 crore | 102.5 crore | 192.8% | Super Hit Paranthu Po: 3 crore | 7.3 crore | 143% | Super Hit Kudumbasthan: 10 crore | 23.49 crore | 134.9% | Hit Murmur: 2.5 crore | 5.76 crore | 130.4% | Hit Dude: 35 crore | 73 crore | 108.57% | Hit Thalaivan Thalaivii: 25 crore | 59.36 crore | 137.44% | Hit

Sirai Box Office Day 28 Summary

Budget: 3 crores

India net: 24.28 crores

India gross: 28.65 crores

ROI: 709%

Overseas gross: 3 crores

Worldwide gross: 31.65 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

