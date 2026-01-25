Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal led Dhurandhar is nearing the end of its glorious run. Aditya Dhar‘s directorial is a super-duper hit with staggering profits in its kitty. The Bollywood spy action thriller is now facing competition from Border 2, but refuses to give up! Scroll below for the day 51 report.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 51

One could conduct a case study on the massive success of Sara Arjun co-starrer. It faced a lot of negativity ahead of its big release, but the strong was strong enough to beat all the odds! The screen count has now reduced due to the arrival of Border 2, which has dropped the daily collection below the one crore mark.

According to estimates, Dhurandhar added 80 lakhs to its box office collection on day 51. It enjoyed a 45% jump on the 8th Saturday, despite the strict battle against Sunny Deol‘s Republic Day outing. The overall earnings in India have now reached 887.4 crores net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 1047.13 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Week 6 – 28.95 crores

Week 7 – 16.25 crores

Day 50 – 55 lakhs

Day 51 – 80 lakhs

Total – 887.40 crores

Continues to mint impressive profits!

Ranveer Singh’s film was made on a budget of 225 crores. In 51 days, the makers have registered returns of a whopping 662.4 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, the Bollywood spy action thriller has minted profits of 294.4% at the Indian box office. A blockbuster run!

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary (51 days)

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 887.4 crores

India gross – 1047.13 crores

ROI – 294.4%

Overseas gross – 290.45 crores

Worldwide gross – 1337.58 crores

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

