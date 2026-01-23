Nari Nari Naduma Murari, starring Sharwanand, Sakshi Vaidya, and Samyuktha, wrapped up its 9-day extended opening weekend with a decent collection at the Indian box office. After a slow start, the film picked up momentum due to the Sankranti festive season, giving it a chance to become a success. Post-Sankranti holidays, it saw drops, but it still managed to cross the 14 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Nari Nari Naduma Murari earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The Telugu romantic comedy entertainer was released on January 14. It opened to decent reviews from critics and audiences, helping it to pick up the pace in the following days. Coming to the latest update, the film earned an estimated 71 lakh on its day 9, showing a minimal drop from day 8’s 80 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 14.21 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 16.76 crore gross.

Here’s a look at the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 70 lakh

Day 2 – 2.25 crores

Day 3 – 2.35 crores

Day 4 – 2.6 crores

Day 5 – 2.5 crores

Day 6 – 1.3 crores

Day 7 – 1 crore

Day 8 – 80 lakh

Day 9 – 71 lakh

Total – 14.21 crores

Nari Nari Naduma Murari heading towards a failure?

Reportedly, Nari Nari Naduma Murari was made on a budget of 21 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 14.21 crore net so far, thus recovering 67.66% of the budget in the opening week. To enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure, the film must earn 6.79 crores more. While the target looks easy, the main concern is the film’s pace in the second week.

Due to new releases, the Sharwanand starrer has lost a significant number of shows in the second week, thereby directly affecting the film’s pace. So, as of now, it’s a wait-and-watch scenario, and the film’s fate depends on its performance during the second weekend.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

