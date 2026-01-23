Tamil political drama Parasakthi is the first big disaster of 2026 in Tamil cinema. Mounted on a massive budget of 150 crores, Sudha Kongara’s directorial is nearing its saturation within two weeks. There’s one last target it could unlock, which is to enter Sivakarthikeyan’s top 5 post-COVID grossers. Scroll below for the day 13 box office collection!

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 13

Sivakarthikeyan’s film made a good start at the box office, clocking a double-digit score. But negative word of mouth quickly took over, leading to a drop the following day. Competition from Vaa Vaathiyaar and Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil made the journey further challenging.

According to Sacnilk, Parasakthi earned 43 lakhs on day 13. It saw a 22% drop in collection, compared to 55 lakhs garnered the previous day. The cumulative total at the Indian box office has surged to 51.08 crores net. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 58.46 crores.

Check out the revised day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 36.25 crores (6 days)

(6 days) Day 7: 5 crores

Day 8: 4.85 crores

Day 9: 2.65 crores

Day 10: 75 lakhs

Day 11: 60 lakhs

Day 12: 55 lakhs

Day 13: 43 lakhs

Total: 51.08 crores

Parasakthi is a box office flop!

The Tamil political drama is mounted on a budget of 150 crores. In 13 days, the makers have managed to recover around 1/3rd of the total investments. The end is near, which means Sivakarthikeyan’s film will incur massive losses from its box office run. A flop!

Will it beat Maaveeran?

The one last possible target for Parasakthi would be to beat Maaveeran and enter Sivakarthikeyan’s top 5 post-COVID grossers. It needs 2.45 crores more in the kitty to achieve the feat. The upcoming weekend would be the last big opportunity to unlock the milestone!

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Sivakarthikeyan’s post-COVID releases:

Amaran – 220.05 crores Don – 77.86 crores Doctor – 69.36 crores Madharaasi – 62.82 crores Maaveeran – 53.53 crores Parasakthi – 51.08 crores (13 days) Ayalaan – 49.68 crores Prince – 27.47 crores

Parasakthi Box Office Summary Day 13

Budget: 150 crores

India net: 51.08 crores

Budget recovery: 34%

India gross: 58.46 crores

Overseas gross: 22.60 crores

Worldwide gross: 81.06 crores

