Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty in key roles, is just a day away from hitting big screens. Riding high on nostalgia, the film has secured an impressive show count and is ready to kick off its run at the Indian box office on a strong note. While the opening won’t match Gadar 2 (40.1 crores), it will be solid enough. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Built good hype due to promotional assets

Firstly, talking about the promotional assets, the makers covered up smartly after a mixed reception to the teaser. The following assets, like the trailer and songs, struck the right chords with the masses, especially the Ghar Kab Aaoge track. They have managed to build good hype on the ground level, creating awareness and urgency among the audience.

Good response in pre-sales; likely to surprise through spot bookings

The urgency can be sensed from the advance booking response, as Border 2 has sold tickets worth 6.80 crore gross (as of 1 pm IST) for day 1. With still a day to go, the film is looking for final pre-sales in the range of 10-12 crore gross, thus setting up the base for a strong start. Also, it should be noted that the Sunny Deol starrer caters mainly to the audience in mass belts, where spot bookings are usually much higher than advance bookings. So, the pre-sales alone aren’t much of an indicator of the start, and the film is likely to surprise on its actual opening day.

Secures a wide release across the country

Apart from good hype and pre-sales response, Border 2 is enjoying the benefit of being a solo release. Unlike Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which faced capacity issues due to a clash with OMG 2, the Border sequel is arriving solo in the Hindi market. The film has secured an impressive 17,000 show count and 4,800 screen count nationwide. With such kind of showcasing, combined with a blockbuster pricing strategy, the film aims to score really well even if it maintains decent occupancy throughout the day.

While there’s no national holiday tomorrow (January 23), Border 2 has an edge in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Haryana, where there’s a Vasant Panchami holiday.

Border 2 is likely to cross 30 crores on day 1

On the whole, considering the factors listed above, the Border sequel is likely to open in the range of 30-33 crore net at the Indian box office. That said, strong or weak word of mouth could push the numbers slightly higher or lower. With such a start, the film is all set to clock the biggest or second-biggest opening among Bollywood’s Republic Day releases (including movies that benefit from the Republic Day holiday during the opening weekend). It will comfortably surpass day 1 of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (24.6 crores).

Take a look at the top Republic Day openers at the Indian box office (net):

Pathaan – 55 crores

Fighter – 24.6 crores

Padmaavat – 24 crores

Agneepath – 23 crores

Raees – 20.42 crores

