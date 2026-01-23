Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 has opened to favorable reviews in theatres. The epic war action film enjoyed massive pre-release hype. Anurag Singh’s directorial has kick-started its box office journey with promising morning occupancy, surpassing War 2 and many big Bollywood films of 2025. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Border 2 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

There is no significant release in Bollywood, which is a major benefit for the T-Series production. According to Sacnilk, Border 2 registered a morning occupancy of 19.46% on day 1. The trends will only get better as the day passes, as it is a partial holiday due to Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami across various parts of the nation. It will also witness the best footfalls during the night shows, as it is a holiday tomorrow.

The box office journey has started on a victorious note as it has performed way better than the Republic Day releases of the last two years – Sky Force (10.26%) and Fighter (12.02%).

Border 2 vs big Bollywood films of 2025

Sunny Deol starrer also remained better than many big Bollywood releases of 2025. It outperformed Dhurandhar (15.49%), Sikandar (13.76%), Housefull 5 (13.62%), Sitaare Zameen Par (16.74%), and War 2 (16%), among others.

However, Anurag Singh’s film remained behind the blockbusters Chhaava (30.5%) and Saiyaara (35.51%).

Border 2 vs Gadar 2 Day 1 Morning Occupancy

Back in 2023, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 clocked an occupancy of 36.73% during the morning shows, despite a clash with OMG 2. It truly created a storm at the box office. In comparison, the Republic Day 2026 release is way behind. But the trends are highly favorable, which means it could turn the tables during the latter half of the day.

