Independence Day 2025 witnessed a major clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 battling it out for numbers with Rajinikanth’s Coolie! In one week, while Coolie stands at a total of 229.73 crore at the box office, War 2 registered a net collection of 208.91 crore.

Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 – 2023’s Independence Day Clash

The last big Independence Day clash at the box office was between Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol when Gadar 2 and OMG 2 battled it out. However, both films earned profits. While Akshay Kumar’s social drama was a hit, Sunny Deol’s action biggie turned a blockbuster!

War 2 VS Coolie Day 9 Box Office Occupancy

On the 9th day, the second Friday, War 2 and Coolie have started the day on a disappointing note. While Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film registered a morning occupancy of only 5.7%, Rajinikanth’s action biggie by Lokesh Kanagaraj fared a little better with a morning occupancy of 12.3%. On average, the occupancy for the two releases was only 9%.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 and OMG 2’s collective morning occupancy was 11.6%, almost 28% higher than War 2 and Coolie‘s collective morning occupancy. Also, the two films cumulatively earned almost 26 crore on the second Friday.

But Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s action biggie helmed by Ayan Mukerji 5 – 6 crore on the second Friday, while Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film might end up earning in the range of 6 – 7 crore at the box office on the second Friday. In total, the two films will collectively earn 13 – 14 crore or less on the second Friday, much less than Gadar 2 and OMG 2’s second Friday. Not at all a sign of a good Friday!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: Crosses A Major Milestone In Profit Against A Budget Of Just 15 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News