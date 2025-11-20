Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2 is enjoying a good buzz at the ticket windows. Within a week of its theatrical run, it has surpassed the overseas lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4. The romantic comedy is now inching closer to the 100 crore club worldwide. Scroll below for the day 6 report!

Enjoys a stable overseas run

Even big-budget movies like Sikandar witnessed a disappointing run overseas in 2025. In comparison, Anshul Sharma’s directorial is attracting good footfalls. In only 6 days, it has accumulated 16.10 crore gross from the overseas box office.

De De Pyaar De 2 has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4, as both films earned only 15 crores in their overseas lifetime. It is now close to surpassing Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (16.50 crores). Post that, it will compete against Thamma (26.50 crores) and Mahavatar Narsimha (28.2 crores).

Inching closer to a century worldwide!

Anshul Sharma’s directorial has collected 78.80 crore gross (estimated) at the worldwide box office in 6 days. This includes 53.14 crore net garnered in India, which is approximately 62.70 crore in gross earnings.

The momentum has been steady so far. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s sequel will enter the 100 crore club before the end of the second weekend. In the process, it will also beat the lifetime of the Bollywood romantic-comedy Param Sundari (89.72 crore gross) and the action thriller Baaghi 4 (94.14 crores).

De De Pyaar De 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary (3 Days)

Budget: 135 crores

India net: 53.14 crores

Budget recovery: 46.44%

India gross: 62.70 crores

Overseas gross: 16.10 crores

Worldwide gross: 78.80 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

