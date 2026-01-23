Marathi social drama Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam is enjoying nationwide fame. Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, and Prajakta Koli starrer was made on a budget of only 4 crores. In three weeks, it has registered a whopping 412% return, becoming the first big profitable venture of 2026 in Indian cinema. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Box Office Collection Day 22

Hemant Dhome’s directorial arrived in theatres on January 1, 2026. The storyline, along with the cast performances, gained massive applause all across. Continuing the strong run, Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam earned 29 lakhs on day 22, as per the official update. It witnessed a slight drop from 39 lakhs collected on the third Wednesday.

The overall box office collection has wrapped at 20.49 crores net after three weeks. It is now aiming to emerge as Sachin Khedekar’s highest-grossing film of all time by surpassing Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 25.50 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8-day) – 6.14 crores

Week 2 – 8.76 crores

Week 3 – 5.59 crores

Total – 24.17 crores

It’s a box office blockbuster!

Krantijyoti Vidyalay is reportedly made on a small scale of only 4 crores. In 22 days, the makers have registered returns of 16.49 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 412.25%. No other Indian release in 2026 has achieved such massive success. Congratulations to Sachin Khedekar and team for delivering the first big profitable film of the year.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Box Office Summary Day 22

Budget – 4 crores

India net – 20.49 crores

ROI% – 412.25%

India gross – 24.17 crores

Verdict – Super Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Sunny Deol Axes Hrithik Roshan & Akshay Kumar’s Republic Day Openers, Beats Dhurandhar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News