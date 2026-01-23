Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan led Dhurandhar is close to completing 50 days in theatres. The Bollywood spy action thriller is now facing competition from Border 2. But it has already achieved historic success at the box office. Check out the latest collection in India, overseas, and worldwide.

Closer than ever to the 900 crore club domestically!

Aditya Dhar’s directorial is already the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history. It is now expected to unlock the 900 crore club for Hindi cinema. In 49 days of its theatrical run, Dhurandhar has accumulated 886.05 crores net. The spy action thriller is now less than 15 crores away from achieving the historic milestone. However, the screen count has reduced due to the arrival of Border 2. Its pace over the upcoming weekend will determine whether the feat is achieved.

Dhurandhar was made on a budget of 225 crores. The makers have raked in returns of 661.05 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 293.8%. It is a super-duper hit and the 5th most profitable Bollywood film of 2025.

Overseas run nears its end

What a fantastic run Ranveer Singh starrer enjoyed, even at the overseas box office. It has grossed 290.45 crore gross in 49 days. That’s an excellent stage, considering this was the first phase of its international journey. The lifetime will conclude now within the 293 crore range.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Combining both the regions, the worldwide total of Dhurandhar concludes at 1335.98 crores after 49 days. It is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, only behind Dangal (2059.04 crores). In terms of Indian grossers, Aditya Dhar’s film stands at the 4th spot, also behind Baahubali 2 (1800 crores) and Pushpa 2 (1785.84 crores).

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (49 days)

India Net – 886.05 crores

India Gross – 1045.53 crores

Overseas Gross – 290.45 crores

Worldwide Gross – 1335.98 crores

