Nivin Pauly is ruling the box office charts with his Malayalam supernatural comedy Sarvam Maya, which arrived in the theaters last year on Christmas and ruled the box office for 36 days until its OTT arrival! The theatrical run of the film is almost at an end, but a major global milestone is still in sight for the film, and all eyes are on this target – will the film bridge the final gap?

150 Crore Global Mark

In 36 days, the Malayalam supernatural comedy registered a gross collection of 149.07 crore worldwide. This puts the film just 93 lakh away from the much-awaited 150 crore mark. While the daily collections have trickled down to the lakhs, the film manages a steady performance over the last five weeks, giving a slight hope of reaching this minor target!

Sarvam Maya Worldwide Box Office

Sarvam Maya is the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, it is also the fourth film to enter the 100 crore club in 2025 globally! Overseas, the film earned a total gross collection of 58.65 crore.

The supernatural comedy has also become Nivin Pauly‘s highest-grossing film worldwide, surpassing Kayamkulam Kochunni. The 2018 film was the actor’s highest-grossing film globally until now, with a gross collection of 120 crore worldwide.

Rated 7.9 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A young Hindu priest’s peaceful life is disrupted when he meets a spirit. What starts as a supernatural challenge evolves into a profound journey that tests his faith and makes him question everything he knows.”

Sarvam Maya Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 36 days.

India Net Collection: 76.63 crore

India Gross Collection: 90.42 crore

Budget: 30 crore

Profit: 46.63 crore

ROI%: 155.4%

Overseas Gross Collection: 58.65 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 149.07 crore

Verdict: Super Hit

