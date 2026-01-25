Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, and Preity Mukhundhan in key roles, has now slowed at the worldwide box office, but there’s nothing to worry about as the film has already done its job. After the failure of Bha Bha Ba, the film took control of the situation and ended 2025 on a high note for Mollywood. Soon, it will conclude its theatrical run as the eighth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Sarvam Maya earn at the worldwide box office in 28 days?

As per the recent update, the Malayalam supernatural comedy film has earned an estimated 74.53 crore net at the Indian box office in 28 days. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 87.94 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 57.5 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 145.44 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 74.53 crores

India gross – 87.94 crores

Overseas gross – 57.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 145.44 crores

To end its run as the 8th highest-grossing Malayalam film

Currently, Sarvam Maya is Mollywood’s eighth-highest-grossing film, and it will end its box office run in the same position. To claim the seventh spot, it must beat Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham (156.48 crores), which is 11.04 crores away. Considering the slow pace, the Nivin Pauly starrer won’t add another 11.05 crores to the kitty, thus missing out on the seventh spot.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores 2018 – 181 crores Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crores Aavesham – 156.48 crores Sarvam Maya – 145.44 crores (28 days) Pulimurugan – 140 crores Premalu – 132.79 crores

More about the film

The supernatural comedy film is written and directed by Akhil Sathyan. It is produced by Ajayya Kumar and Rajeev Menon under the banner of Firefly Films and Akhil Sathyan Films. While there’s no official word about the budget, the film was reportedly made at 30 crores.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Marathi Box Office Report 2025: 46% Drop From 2024 Despite Successful Films Like Dashavatar & Jarann!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News