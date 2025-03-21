Malayalam film industry this year seemed to have started on a good note, bringing the most profitable Indian film of 2025, Rekhachithram, that registered 350% profit. However, with the latest report, it was clear that February 2025 witnessed 11 flops out of the 17 releases! Out of the remaining six, Bromance has managed to just cross the passing line between success and loss!

Helmed by Arun D Jose, the comedy-drama arrived at the box office on February 14, and in 34 days, it has earned 8.51 crore in India and 14.75 crore worldwide!

Bromance Budget & Recovery

Bromance is mounted on a budget of 8 crore, and with a collection of 8.51 crore, it just managed to recover its entire budget. Earlier, the budget of the film was reported to be 3 crore, but Kerala’s theater associations declared Kerala’s theater share of the film as 4 crore and its budget as 8 crore!

