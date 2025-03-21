Salman Khan is gearing up for a box office redemption with his upcoming Eid release, Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss! The superstar has been waiting for a clean hit for a long. In fact, the last hit for the superstar was with Ali Abbas Zafar in 2017 when he arrived with Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bhaijaan’s Last Flop

Salman Khan’s last flop at the box office was way back in 2010 with Veer! Yes, despite struggling at the box office, and not delivering a hit since long, the actor still manages to deliver an average or a successful film!

Salman Khan’s Last Three Losing Films!

Salman Khan has delivered three continuously losing films at the box office with his last three releases – Tiger 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Antim! However, do you remember his biggest disaster in the last 25 years?

Bhai’s Biggest Disaster!

In the last 25 years, Bhai’s biggest disaster arrived in 2007 with a film called Marigold! Co-starring Ali Larter, this Indo-American film was directed by Willard Carroll, who quit filmmaking co-incidentally after the film turned into a disaster!

Marigold Box Office

The film was mounted on a budget of 19 crore, and it earned only 90 lakh at the box office! It could not even cross 1 crore mark in India! Recovering only 4.7% of its budget, the film incurred a loss of 18.1 crore at the box office! Interestingly, it was the same year when Salman Khan arrived with another disaster, Salaam-E-Ishq!

Marigold has been rated 4.1 on IMDb. It opened at the box office, earning 21 lakh, and in case you wish to watch it, the film streams on YouTube. Meanwhile, Ali Larter was last seen in the American drama Landman along with Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office VS 1st Period Film Of This Century Ft. Shah Rukh Khan: Vicky Kaushal Delivers 350 Times Higher Profit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News