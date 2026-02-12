The Paradise, starring Nani, has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2026, generating immense curiosity among audiences ever since its announcement. The film is helmed by director Srikanth Odela, who is riding high on the massive success of Dasara, which also stars Natural Star Nani in the lead role. The project marks another exciting collaboration between Nani and Odela, a duo that previously delivered a blockbuster.

The reunion of Nani and director Srikanth Odela after Dasara has already set expectations sky-high. Now, the makers have finally shared a big update that has taken social media by storm. The makers have unveiled the new release date of The Paradise, along with an intense and striking new poster

Nani’s Paradise Release Date Announced

The makers have officially confirmed that The Paradise will have a grand worldwide theatrical release on August 21, 2026. The announcement was made along with a powerful message addressing fans as “Mere Pyaare Paradise Waasiyon.” The caption also added a hashtag, #JadalZamanaFromAug21.

The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish, making it one of Nani’s biggest global releases so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Paradise (@theparadisemovie)

Director Srikanth Odela also shared the update and mentioned that he does not want to rush the film and needs time to deliver it properly, locking the date firmly for 21-08-2026.

I don’t want to rush.

I need some time to deliver it.#TheParadise – 21-08-2026 🔒 pic.twitter.com/2aKDg7IJP3 — Srikanth Odela (@odela_srikanth) February 12, 2026

A Dark & Intense New Poster

Along with the release date, the team unveiled a striking new poster. The visual features two long braided ponytails with blood dripping from their ends. The background is dark and intense, instantly evoking a mysterious, gritty vibe. The raw design has already grabbed attention online and sparked discussions about the film’s theme. The striking visual hints at a gritty, intense narrative and promises a high-octane action thriller.

Paradise Holds High Expectations After Dasara

The Paradise is shaping up to be another ambitious cinematic venture from Srikanth Odela, known for his unique storytelling style and sharp attention to detail. The filmmaker made a remarkable debut with Dasara, which not only received widespread critical appreciation but also crossed the ₹100 crore mark, becoming the biggest hit of Nani’s career. Despite having a limited filmography, Odela has quickly established himself as a filmmaker to watch, and expectations from The Paradise are significantly higher.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is slated for a massive theatrical release on August 21, 2026, in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. In a move that underlines the film’s global ambitions, the makers have reportedly approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present The Paradise across international markets. With its visionary director, powerhouse cast, and global scale, The Paradise is not just a film; it’s a cultural phenomenon in the making.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Yash’s Toxic Expands Pan-India Footprint As AA Films Secures North India & Nepal Distribution Rights

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News